Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,032 shares of company stock worth $1,459,547. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Roku by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Roku by 263.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

