HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $630.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $570.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $539.76.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $537.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $581.40. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,402 shares of company stock worth $26,632,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

