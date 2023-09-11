Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,032 shares of company stock worth $1,459,547. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

