Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $396.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $370.00 to $396.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.33.

KNSL stock opened at $410.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $239.82 and a 12 month high of $416.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.56.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $3,049,449. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

