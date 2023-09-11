Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Roku stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,032 shares of company stock worth $1,459,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after acquiring an additional 368,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

