Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, May 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

