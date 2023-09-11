Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

