ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Mkm

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.

ChargePoint Stock Down 9.1 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 101.63% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,705,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,197 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

