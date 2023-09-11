Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 8.4 %

GATO opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gatos Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 31.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 2,105,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 636,914 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,054,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 608,932 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,449,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 576,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 55.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 493,715 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

