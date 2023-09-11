Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.
Gatos Silver Stock Up 8.4 %
GATO opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.58 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.49.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.
