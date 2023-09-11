Wedbush Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $42.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.36.

C3.ai Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE AI opened at $28.04 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in C3.ai by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

