General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.28.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

