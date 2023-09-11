Tigress Financial Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $68.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of GOLF opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,101 shares of company stock worth $2,129,272. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,262,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $5,068,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

