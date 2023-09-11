Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 639,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 153,048 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,144,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after buying an additional 818,868 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,882,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 100.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

