HSBC Initiates Coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $403.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GS. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $396.04.

Shares of GS opened at $325.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

