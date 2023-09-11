Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Core & Main from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Core & Main alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNM

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Core & Main by 37.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.