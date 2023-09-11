Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CURV. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.02.

Get Torrid alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CURV

Torrid Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $158.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $289.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.