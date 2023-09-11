e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $176.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $163.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.18.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $136.04 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,601.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,243 shares of company stock worth $18,157,542 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

