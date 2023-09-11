StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Electromed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Electromed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electromed by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

