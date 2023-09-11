LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.60.

LPLA opened at $242.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.63. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

