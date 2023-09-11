PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $176.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

