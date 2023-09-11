Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $473.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $369.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.7 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $421.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.60. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

