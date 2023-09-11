Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTX. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Manitex International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.70. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 54,518 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,176 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Manitex International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

