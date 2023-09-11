scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, scPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of SCPH opened at $7.41 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,911,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,465,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 1,793,171 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1,445.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,539 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

