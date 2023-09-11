Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of PLAY opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $21,926,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

