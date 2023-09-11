Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

