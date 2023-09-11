ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.96.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

PRQR stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.02. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 237,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 220,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

