Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Curis had a negative net margin of 471.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Curis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Curis by 656.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 275,407 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

