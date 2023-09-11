Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) PT Raised to $45.00

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 14.6 %

CVGW stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $498.70 million, a PE ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is -181.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,892,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 611,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 640,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

