SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance
Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.