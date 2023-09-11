SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLSFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

