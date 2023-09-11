Wedbush Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $6.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $6.20 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $17.71 on Thursday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,751,024.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $468,867.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares in the company, valued at $25,751,024.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GameStop by 366.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

