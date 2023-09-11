NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stephens cut NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

