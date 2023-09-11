Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $753.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 553,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 867,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 377,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

