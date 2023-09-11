Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

