Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Richard Sylvester acquired 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

