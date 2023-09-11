Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $476.46 million, a PE ratio of -657.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 662.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 82,047 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 623.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 102,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 88,119 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.