American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 4.7 %

AEO opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

