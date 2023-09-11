Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ryerson Price Performance

NYSE RYI opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.82. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after buying an additional 191,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 140,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 864,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,492,000 after purchasing an additional 127,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

