Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $831.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,753,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,066,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,268,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

