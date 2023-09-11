Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

VSTO stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.