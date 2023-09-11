Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE VTR opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 223.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ventas by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 296,623 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,148.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

