Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCYC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $629.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

