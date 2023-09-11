Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.81.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIRD

Allbirds Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $194.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 40.55%. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 50,106.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 180,382 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 91.2% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.