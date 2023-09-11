Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $113.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.20.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

