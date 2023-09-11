Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.