Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Affimed Price Performance

AFMD stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed



Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

