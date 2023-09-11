Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Arvinas has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

