Raymond James Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,844.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 819 shares of company stock valued at $75,127 and sold 37,088 shares valued at $3,608,449. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

