Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $812.93 million, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,387,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,059,196.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,387,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,059,196.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $71,214.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,690. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

