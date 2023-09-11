Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNSKY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$272.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSKY opened at C$11.88 on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

