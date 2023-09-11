Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CLMT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.